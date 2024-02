Telangana: 21-year-old woman electrocuted at Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 07:19 PM

Sangareddy: A 21-year-old married woman was electrocuted at Masanpally in Andole Mandal on Sunday.

The victim was Bantu Pavithra. She came in touch with the water heater at her residence.

A case has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem.