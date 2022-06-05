Telangana villages achieving comprehensive development: Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

File Photo

Suryapet: Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has focused on comprehensive development of rural areas with a strong belief that development of country would possible only through evolution of the villages.

Participating in fifth phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Yepur village of Athmakur(S) mandal in the district, Dayakar Rao said that the villages have been witnessing qualitative change after launching of Palle Pragathi programme. Palle Prakruthi Vanams, dumping yards, vaikunta dhamams and other facilities have come up in all villages. No sanitation and drinking water problems in the villages due to the initiatives of the state government. Under Palle Pragathi, all Telangana villages developed as beautiful villages, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister was committed to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi on development of villages. He pointed out that the State government was ensuring transparency in implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes. Irrespective of the political affiliation, all the eligible people were getting the benefits of the welfare schemes, he added.

He alleged that the Centre was intentionally discriminating the State in sanctioning funds and projects for the last eight years and trying to create hurdle to welfare schemes and development programmes.

Ridiculing Warangal declaration of the Congress, he reminded that agriculture sector and farmers faced worst time during the earlier Congress governments at the centre and in the state. He dared the Congress to reveal the welfare schemes being implemented for the farmers in Chhattisgarh, which was being ruled by their government. He asked the farmers to chase the BJP out from the state for trying to fix meters to agricultural pump sets to create hurdles to free power to the farmers in the state.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister has turned Nalgonda as fluorosis free district in the world map. The State government has launched Palle Pragathi for development of the village, which have severely neglected by the earlier government of united Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the ministers were also toured in different colonies of the village by walk and examined the sanitation conditions. They also laid foundation stones for the new class rooms in the government school of Yepuru, which was taken up with Rs 1.3 crore.

Rajya sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad chairperson Deepika Yungender and district collector T Vinay Kruishna Reddy were also present.