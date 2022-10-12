Telangana: VRAs call off strike after 80 days

Hyderabad: Ending their 80-day strike, the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) have decided to resume duty with immediate effect. The decision was taken after talks with the State government represented by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday evening, succeeded.

Participating in the discussion, the Chief Secretary informed the VRA Association members that the government would consider their demands sympathetically. He assured that all the issues raised by the VRAs will be redressed in an appropriate manner after lifting of model code of conduct which is force due to the Munugode bypoll. The VRAs Association submitted a representation regarding various issues like pay scale, promotion opportunities and service conditions.

Speaking to mediapersons after the discussions, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) president V Ravinder Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao responded positively to their demands and assured to resolve them after the Munugode bypolls. Apart from paying salary for the strike period, he stated that the government also assured to support the bereaved families of VRAs who died during the strike period.

TRESA president Ravinder Reddy, CITU State general secretary Paladagu Bhaskar, CITU State secretary Venkatesh, VRA JAC secretary general Dadey Miyan, convenor D Sayanna, and others were part of the VRAs delegation. They thanked Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao along with Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao for responded positively to their grievances.