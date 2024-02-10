Govt appoints five-member committee to examine issues of VRAs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday appointed a committee to examine the issues pertaining to the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and submit its recommendations to the government at the earliest.

The committee members include the Principal Secretary for Revenue department, the Special Chief Secretary for Finance department or his representative, the Secretary for General Administration department, and the Ranga Reddy District Collector along with Secretary to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration as its member convenor.