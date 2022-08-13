Telangana: Wall posters against Rajgopal Reddy create sensation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Wall posters erupted against Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy at Sansathan Narayanpur in Munugode assembly constituency on Saturday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The wall posters sprung up all over Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in Munugode assembly constituency against Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy have created a sensation on Saturday. Hundreds of posters were pasted to the walls in main centre of Sansthan Narayanpur with title “Munugode people would not forgive Rajgopal Reddy”.

It was alleged in the poster that Rajgopal Reddy has sacrificed the people’s confidence for contracts worth Rs 20,000 crore. However, the name of the publisher was missing on the posters. The bottom line of the wall poster was “issued in the public interest”.

Responding on the posters, Rajgopal Reddy, who recently resigned to MLA post, said that some persons have resorted to the action to tarnish his image. He didn’t complain the matter to the police and people of Munugode know very well about his character. He entered into politics after earning money from his businesses, but he had not earned any money through his politics, he added. The allegations made against him in the wall posters was false, he made it clear. Unable to face him politically, some leaders were indulging in mudslinging against him.

He said that the Congress got weakened at national level, but he had great respect towards AICC president Sonia Gandhi. He dared the Congress leaders to prove if they had any proof on their allegations against him in 24 hours. He was confident that BJP flag would be hoisted on Munugode in by-elections. Democracy would win in the by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency. There was no change on the schedule of BJP public meeting at Munugode on August 21, which would be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. Three lakh people would be mobilized for the public meeting, he added.