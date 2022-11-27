Telangana weaver in news with PM’s appreciation

Hariprasad said he was proud that India got an opportunity to host the G20 summit in 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Veldi Hariprasad was all over the news on Sunday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, appreciated him for weaving the G20 logo on a cloth.

Hariprasad, who earlier made headlines by weaving a saree that could be fixed in a match box and passed through a needle hole, apart from weaving the national anthem on a single cloth, had weaved G20 logo taking three days. It was completed on November 23.

Besides the picture of the globe, the lotus flower was also weaved in. He then gave the work to the local BJP leader and former municipal chairman Adepu Mahender, who sent it to the PM through BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hariprasad said he was proud that India got an opportunity to host the G20 summit in 2023.