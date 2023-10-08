Telangana Welfare schemes turn as role models to other States: Kodad MLA

The villages were achieved comprehensive development as Telangana was only the state, which was extending funds to gram panchayats every month, said MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Suryapet: Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav on Sunday said that welfare schemes and development programmes of Telangana government have become a role model for other states in the country.

Inaugurating new building of gram panchayat office at Ramachandranagar, he said that the villages were achieved comprehensive development as Telangana was only the state, which was extending funds to gram panchayats every month. The state government was working for welfare of all sections of the people. Every house has been getting safe drinking water in the villages under Mission Bhagiratha. Palle Pragathi was improved the conditions in the villages in the state, he added.

He said that the rural economy was strengthened in the state due to the initiative of the BRS government. Rythu bandhu and 24 hours free power restored the earlier glory to the agriculture, which has improved livelihood of the people in the rural areas, he added.