Telangana: Who is eligible for subsidised LPG cylinders under Mahalakshmi Scheme?

The LPG cylinders which cab be availed by the consumers will be limited to average of their last three years consumption of cylinders for that household, an order from the government said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 02:57 PM

Hyderbaad: The Telangana government issued orders sanctioning Mahalaxmi Scheme for supply of LPG Domestic Cylinder at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 per refill to the white ration card holders in the State on Tuesday.

Eligible Criteria:

Beneficiaries of the scheme should have applied for subsidized cylinder through Praja Palana application.

They also should be white ration card holders in the state and also should have active domestic LPG connection in their name.

