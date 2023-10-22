Telangana will face Karnataka-like power crisis, if Congress is voted to power: BRS

Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy cautioned people that voting for the Congress in the ensuing elections would result in Telangana suffering the fate of Karnataka which is currently facing severe power crisis. He pointed out that the Congress government in Karnataka which promised 10 hours of quality power supply to farmers, is unable to supply quality power for even five hours.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, the Minister said the farmers of Karnataka were taking to streets demanding daytime power supply for at least five hours and staging protests in front of the sub-stations. Some farmers had even released crocodiles caught in their fields into the sub-stations to underscore to the authorities about the threats faced by them from crocodiles, snakes and scorpions during the night time.

“All cities in Karnataka including its growth engine Bengaluru, are suffering these power cuts. People in Telangana should compare their position with those in Karnataka. Believing in the Congress, would only push the State back into the dark ages,” he said. Government Whip Balka Suman and others were also present.

In a separate press meet, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy echoed similar opinion stating that the Congress government turned out to be a failure in Karnataka in less than six months of existence. He stated that people of Telangana who were witnessing the Congress party’s failures on first hand, were not ready to believe in its falses promises in Telangana.

“Karnataka has already plunged into darkness due to the inefficiency of the Congress government. People of Telangana sufferred similar situation in the past and are not ready to suffer any more,” he added. He asserted that the BRS will return to power after 38 days.