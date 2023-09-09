Telangana will remain secure only under KCR’s rule: MLA Dharma Reddy

He advised people to be wary of those who come with false promises and said that K Chandrashekhar Rao is the only leader who can ensure the development of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hanamkonda: Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that the state will remain secure only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Reddy visited the Dharmaram village under the 16th division of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits and inquired about the problems of the local people on Saturday.

He also distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 50 lakhs to 590 farmers whose crops were lost due to untimely rains. Addressing a gathering, Reddy said that K Chandrashekhar Rao is a leader who understands the problems of the people and has implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of all sections of people.

He also asked people to question the Congress and BJP leaders about why they are not implementing the same welfare schemes in the states they are ruling. Corporators Sunkari Manisha Sivakumar, Akulapalli Manohar, Gadde Babu, Market Committee Director Goli Rajaiah, Mandala Rythu Bandhu Convener Veerati Linga Reddy, PACS Chairman Dongala Ramesh and others were present.