MLA Challa Dharma Reddy inspects progress of Parkal mini tank bund

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hanamkonda: Accompanied by local public representatives and officials, MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Friday visited the ongoing development works at Damera Cheruvu mini tank bund within the limits of Parkal municipality.

Reddy emphasized the need for swift completion of the works and urged the officials to expedite the process. With an allocated budget of Rs 3.60 crore, the construction of the mini tank bund is part of the overall development plan for Parkal Town, which is estimated to cost Rs 8.50 crore.

To enhance the recreational experience for the public, Reddy instructed officials to clear the trees within the pond area, making it more suitable for boating activities. He also mentioned the possibility of organizing speed boating if there is sufficient demand. In response to the request from the Goud community, the MLA also announced the installation of a statue honouring Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud near the Peddamma Thalli temple. He instructed the officials to draft a proposal for the statue.