BRS MLA Challa dares Congress leader Konda Murali to contest from Parkal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Monday strongly objected to Congress leader Konda Murali’s derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. He said Murali and his wife Surekha were being disrespectful towards Chandrashekhar Rao who extended political support to them when they were fading into oblivion. He lamented that the couple failed to uphold the respect they were given.

The BRS MLA warned that if the Congress leader continued to make derogatory comments against Chandrashekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao, people would not hesitate to teach him a fitting lesson. “I challenge him to contest from Parkal constituency in the next Assembly elections. Murali should change his language and behaviour before I am forced to take further action,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at BRS Legislative Party office here, Dharma Reddy advised him to speak respectfully towards the Chief Minister and the Ministers. He also raised questions about Murali’s contributions to the development of Warangal and challenged him to explain how he had accumulated his properties.

