Telangana wins national award for best e-Panchayat

Bijay Kumar Behera, economic advisor of the Panchayati Raj ministry announced the award for the year 2019-20

Hyderabad: Telangana has received one more national award as it stood number one in the country in the maintenance of e-Panchayat, an initiative launched to improve the quality of governance of Panchayat Raj Institutions.

Bijay Kumar Behera, economic advisor of the Panchayati Raj ministry announced the award for the year 2019-20. Under e-Panchayat award, performance assessment parameters were developed for monitoring the efficient utilisation of e-Applications – both Panchayat Enterprise Suite (PES) applications and State specific applications for the performance year 2019-20.

The States and Union Territories were classified into three categories. The Ministry has been recognising the efforts put in by the States and Union Territories in use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) by the Panchayats by conferring e-Panchahayt puraskars, Behera said.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said Telangana stood number one in ensuring transparency, efficiency and accountability in Gram Panchayats, using ICT.

Dayakar Rao thanked the Central government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for getting the award. “We got the award only because of the Chief Minister’s foresight and vision,” he said, adding that the Panchayat Raj department was receiving several awards in the recent past.

The local bodies received 12 awards recently apart from the Swachh Sarvekshan award. Dayakar Rao complimented the Panchayat Raj department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao, and sanitary workers across the State for their contribution in developing villages and paving way in getting the award.

