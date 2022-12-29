Telangana witnesses rise in cyber crimes, white collar offences in 2022

Hyderabad: Telangana in the year 2022 witnessed a rise in white collar offences and cybercrimes, which in-turn drove the overall crime rate by 4.44 percent. There was a 56 percent increase in cybercrimes and a significant rise in crimes like robbery, burglary, thefts, kidnapping and white collar offences, Director General of Police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy on Thursday said.

There was also a rise in fatalities due to road accidents this year. A total of 6746 people died in road accidents in 2022 as against 6690 fatalities last year. While white collar offenses increased, there was also reduction in crimes like murder for gain, dacoity, murders, culpable homicide, rape, rioting, NDPS Act and POCSO cases.

The DGP said that Telangana police is working on the principle of extending uniform service to all the citizens across the State. The increase in crime rate is because of an increase in cybercrime cases, he pointed out.

There were no major Maoist related violence reported in Telangana in 2022 and nearly 120 extremists have surrendered this year. “Whenever we got information about Maoist movement, action was initiated,” he said.

The DGP pointed out that there was no incidents of communal violence incident in Telangana in 2022.