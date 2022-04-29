Telangana witnessing balanced growth under leadership of KCR, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was witnessing balanced growth in terms of welfare and development and was providing better amenities than neighbouring States.

“Corporate giants like Amazon and Google were setting up their second largest units in Hyderabad with investments running into crores of rupees. The city has been adjudged as the Tree City of the World for the second consecutive year by Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations,” he pointed out.

Addressing the gathering at CREDAI Hyderabad Property show here, the Minister said that in the past, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu focused on IT and industrialisation while former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy laid emphasis on agriculture and rural development.

In sharp contrast to their approaches, Chandrashekhar Rao has been striving for balanced growth in both urban and rural areas. “Various Central government awards and the steady flow of investments are testimony of this balanced approach. It is a rare model and no other State can boast of such growth,” the Minister said.

“Recently, a BJP MP from north India was in the city to attend a meeting. The MP appreciated the road infrastructure, especially flyovers and said he reached his relatives home in about seven minutes from the hotel,” the Minister said.

With Hyderabad emerging as a hub for medical treatment, education and other sectors, people from over 60 countries visit the city for treatment, he said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his mother was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, he said, adding that during the Covid pandemic, many patients from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh landed in Hyderabad for treatment.

“Hyderabad is one of the few urban agglomerations that are treasures of the nation. If we don’t provide required amenities and infrastructure in such cities, we are doing great disservice to the nation,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister said many delegates and investors who come to the city have said they reached the airport within minutes while it takes hours in Bengaluru and other cities. “I ask them to visit Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru and then Hyderabad. After witnessing the infrastructure here in the city, you (investors) will appreciate us,” Rama Rao said.

He further said one of his friends had gone to his native place during Sankranthi festival in a neighbouring State and complained about poor roads, power cuts and lack of basic amenities. “He even wanted me to operate some free bus service to the neighbouring State so that people realise the difference in quality of governance,” the Minister said.

Rama Rao’s remarks over Telangana providing better amenities evoked response from Andhra Pradesh Ministers. Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana reportedly said that he recently stayed in a hotel in Hyderabad and there was power cut, forcing the hotel management to depend on generators. “I did not make a fuss about it,” he said.

Another AP Minister RK Roja and other leaders too reacted to the Minister’s remarks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .