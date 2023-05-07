Telangana: Woman found dead in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Representational Image

Warangal: A woman was found dead at Vanajarapally village of Sangem mandal in the district on Sunday morning.

The woman was identified as Jarupula Shouri (44), wife of late Swamy of Jaggunaik Thanda of Nallabelli village. The body had injuries at several areas on the face. It is suspected that she was murdered somewhere and the body was dumped on the village outskirts of Vanjarapally.

Following a complaint by a villager, Penthala Anil, the police booked a case and took up investigation.

