Telangana: Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a rare incident, a woman gave birth to quadruplets, including three baby boys and a baby girl, in a private hospital in Mustabad mandal headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Gottimukkala Lavanya, who was eight months pregnant, approached the People’s Hospital on Monday as she developed some health problems. Doctors then went for a surgery on Tuesday morning, during which she gave birth to quadruplets. The weight of each baby was more than one kilogram and all the babies were healthy, doctors Dr Ch Shankar and Dr Ch Akhila said, adding that they had to perform a surgery since Lavanya was facing some health problems. The babies have been shifted to a hospital in Siddipet and kept in observation, they informed.

Lavanya and her husband Kishan have a son.