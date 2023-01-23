| Telangana Woman Kills Two Children Self By Jumping In Godavari

23 January 23

Nirmal: A woman from Nizamabad allegedly killed her two children by throwing them in to the Godavari River before she herself jumped in to the river near Basar on Monday.

Basar Sub-Inspector U Mahesh said the woman was identified as Manasa, 27, while the children were her son Baladitya, 8, and daughter Bhavyasri, 7.

Manasa, along with the two children, allegedly jumped off a bridge built across the Godavari into the river. Passersby saw them and alerted the local police, who in turn, rushed to the spot but could retrieve only their bodies from the water.

Police said the reason for the woman’s drastic step was yet to be known.