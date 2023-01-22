Nizamabad: Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana property show evokes good response

Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Nizamabad: The two-day Property Show-2023 organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at the old collectorate office premises evoked a good response from people looking for affordable houses.

Reputed builders and real estate companies from Hyderabad and Nizamabad participated in the property show and explained the details of their projects, apartment prices, locations, amenities and other facilities being provided to customers. Several prospective customers enquired about the bank loans, interest rates, housing loan details and concessions being offered by various banks.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, who was the chief guest on the concluding day of the event on Sunday, said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State was developing at a rapid pace in all sectors. The State was concentrating on infrastructure development as it attracts large investments, he said.

Goverdhan, while appreciating the initiative of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today in organising a property show on such a large scale, said the expo had provided a platform for people to choose as well as know about properties available in Nizamabad town and Hyderabad.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta said Nizamabad had developed at a faster pace after the formation of Telangana. He said the BRS government was allocating crores of rupees for the development of Nizamabad.

Nizamabad Mayor D Neetu Kiran, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy and DCMS chairman S Mohan also spoke on the occasion.

Silpa Raghava and Saket were the co-sponsors of the event, which was organised in association with Sri Ashoka Builders and Developers, Avani Enduri’s Township, Bhoomi Space Avenues Private Limited, Sita Shelters Private Limited, Amrutha Projects, AV Developers, Virtusa Life Space, Sita Shelters Private Limited, Leonard Construction Private Limited, Nirvighna Infra, Vishwadharini Infra(S) Developers, Ennaar Properties, Royaloak International Furniture, union Bank of India, Canara Bank, SBI Akshaya Enterprises, Guru Raghavendra UPVC & Interiors and Rajavatar Constructions.

Cafe Niloufer was the gift sponsor and TNews was the TV Partner of the event.