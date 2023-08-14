Telangana: Woman, paramour arrested for murder of man

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Mothkur police on Monday arrested a woman, her paramour and his friend in connection with the murder of her husband and for trying to project it as a road accident.

The arrested persons were Salla Dhana Lakshmi (30) from Lingarajupally of Athmakur mandal, Thatipamula Swamy (37) from Thatipamula of Tirumalgiri mandal and Edla Naveen (28) from Gurajala of Shaligowraram mandal. Police said Dhana Lakshmi, with the help of Naveen and Swamy, killed her husband Salla Saidulu (35) at Ammanabole on August 11.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir, M Rajesh Chandra said Lakshmi had an extramarital affair with Naveen, who hailed from her grandmother’s village Ammanabole for the last three years. When her husband picked up an argument over the relationship, Lakshmi sought help from Naveen to eliminate him, after which Naveen roped in his relative Swamy to kill Saidulu. As part of their plan, Lakshmi called Saidulu to visit her grandmother at Ammanabole and the couple reached the village on August 10. When Saidulu was drunk, the three accused throttled him to death and dumped the body near the Musi bridge in the village.

Based on the complaint lodged by Saidulu’s mother, the police began investigation and arrested the three on Monday.