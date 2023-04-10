Telangana: Woman spends three days with body of dead husband in Khammam

A woman, reportedly mentally unsound, sat for three days with the body of her husband at Konijerla in Khammam district
It was said that a retired railway employee B Veerabhadram (65) was living at Shanthi Nagar along with his wife Mangamma. Their son Venkata Krishna, a BSNL employee, living in Khammam, used to call his father daily to learn about his parents’ well-being. As after April 6, his father was not answering calls and his mother was talking gibberish after answering the phone, Venkata Krishna visited his parents on Sunday. To his shock he found the decomposing body of his father in the bedroom.
Based on his complaint, Konijerla police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Police found a head injury on Veerabhadram’s head.