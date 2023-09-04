Telangana: Women Safety Wing, Bachpan Bachao Andolan sign MoU to combat sexual exploitation

MoU will help in providing legal support, comprehensive rehabilitation and support for law enforcement to the victims

Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Women Safety Wing (WSW) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) signed a Memo of Understanding (MoU) for the second time to partner to combat sexual exploitation and online abuse.

The MoU will help in providing legal support, comprehensive rehabilitation and support for law enforcement to the victims.

During the first phase since the MoU was signed for a period of one year in July last year, the Telangana police and BBA rescued hundreds of children. Around 220 of the children were enrolled in schools, 237 linked with various government schemes, 450 children received back wages and 102 families were provided with ration cards. A total of Rs 28.14 lakh was provided as compensation to the victims.