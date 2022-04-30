Telangana Women’s University plans emerging tech courses

Published Date - 10:48 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The State’s first Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) has drawn up plans to launch engineering courses in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Sciences, and the Internet of Things.

Apart from engineering, several courses, including sociology, nutrition and dietetics, chemistry will be launched at the postgraduate level in arts, social sciences and sciences streams. For the differently-abled students, the university has plans to offer special courses which will aid them in landing jobs.

“Rather than conventional engineering courses, the university is planning for engineering programmes in emerging technologies. Several PG courses and a BEd programme have also been planned. As the new courses will be launched, departments will be created accordingly and required faculty will be hired,” an official said.

This comes as the State government had recently issued orders establishing the Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam by upgrading the existing Osmania University College for Women also known as Koti Women’s College.

The government also decided to create new courses along with departments besides sanctioning teaching and non-teaching staff. Earlier, it proposed Rs 100 crore in this year’s State Budget for the university which will commence its operations from the next academic year i.e., 2022-23.

Presently, the College is offering 72 courses in different combinations at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels with a total of 4,500 students. In order to cater to the requirements of the new courses and students, a huge classroom complex and a hostel facility have been proposed. “We have decided to go vertical for constructing a classroom complex and a hostel. Both the buildings have been proposed with G 9 floors,” an official added.

Meanwhile, the college management will be organising its last convocation as OUCW in the first week of May. About 850 students will graduate and 10 gold medals will be presented to meritorious students during the convocation ceremony which will be held on the college premises.

