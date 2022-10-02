Telangana: Written exam for Food Safety Officer posts on Nov 7

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the written examination date for recruitment to Food Safety Officer vacancies. The exam will be conducted on November 7.

The Commission had notified 24 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration. Candidates who applied for the recruitment notification can download hall tickets from the TSPSC’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week before the examination date.

The written recruitment examination of objective type comprises paper-I (General Studies and General Abilities) and paper-II subject concerned (degree level), common for all. A total of 150 questions with a maximum of 150 marks will be asked in each paper that is to be completed in 150 minutes. While paper-I will be bilingual i.e., English and Telugu, paper-II will be in English only.

Topics: Current affairs – regional, national and international, international relations and events, general science; India’s achievements in Science and Technology, environmental issues and disaster management, economy of India and Telangana, geography of India with a focus on Telangana, Indian constitution and polity with a focus on local self-government, society, culture, heritage, arts and literature of Telangana, policies of Telangana state, history of modern India with a focus on Indian National Movement, History of Telangana with special emphasis on Movement for Telangana Statehood, logical reasoning, analytical ability and data Interpretation, and basic English will be covered in the paper-I.

The syllabus for paper-II covers food chemistry, food microbiology, hygiene and sanitation, food processing technology, food laws and organisations, public and occupational health and nutrition.

Selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be on the basis of the marks secured in the written examination. Candidates who qualify in the written exam in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required. The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to OC, Ex-servicemen, sportsmen and EWS is not less than 40 per cent, BCs – not less than 35 per cent, SCs, STs and PH – not less than 30 per cent.