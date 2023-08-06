| Telangana Youth Dies After Falling Under Tractor Rotavator While Tilling Land At Mahabubabad

The victim, Bhukya Bitchtya, was caught under the rotating blades of the rotavator while attempting to remove mud from it as the tractor reversed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, a young man lost his life after falling under a tractor rotavator while tilling land at Chandruthanda near Venkatagiri village of Kesamudram Mandal.

The victim, Bhukya Bitchtya (26), was caught under the rotating blades of the rotavator while attempting to remove mud from it as the tractor reversed. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The local police are investigating the case.

