Telangana youth lured to Dubai for jobs, get trapped in credit card scams

A group of young individuals from Telangana find themselves stranded in Dubai, having fallen victim to a credit card scam orchestrated by deceitful recruitment agents in their hometown.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 03:34 PM

Jeddah: Several youngsters from Telangana have been stranded in Dubai after getting trapped in a credit card scam by fraudulent recruitment agents back home. The youth were offered lucrative jobs and high perks in deceptive methods by scammers only to extract money and implicate them in financial scams.

Upon reaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE), these youths were employed and high salaries were also paid as agents promised, but only on paper. Fact was that they were not given any job nor money even to meet the basic need of food. While youth were demanding for salary in the Gulf, their families in India received phone calls informing them that the youth defaulted local banks in UAE and owed money which they “availed as advance cash through credit cards”.

Shocked at the twist, youth enquired and found that debit and credit cards were allegedly issued on their names and received by the so-called employers who allegedly used those.

“With no job and salary, I approached the local authorities in Dubai and Sharjah for help, while my parents received phone calls from bank debt recovery agents in India to settle the credit card’s outstanding amount,” said Mohammed Shoaib Khan, a resident of Rethi Bowli in Hyderabad, who is now running from pillar to post to prove his innocence.

Shoaib Khan is the only ray of hope in the debt-ridden family back in Hyderabad. He was offered 10,850 Dirhams (approximately Rs.2.45 lakh) per month as salary with other allowances and two salaries were credited into his account which he has no access to.

In such a complicated fraud case, it takes several months to investigate, and until then Shoaib Khan will not be allowed to leave the UAE.

In another similar fraud, a group of 30 youngsters from Nizamabad were exclusively brought to Dubai on job visas only to apply for credit cards and avail cash loans against the card. They were sent back after some time on pretext of no work, but now Dubai bank agents in India are demanding them to settle the amount, which they never used. Some of them have approached the Nizamabad police.