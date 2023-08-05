Telangana: Youths reported missing in Kakatiya canal, authorities launch search operation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Nizamabad: Two youngsters were reported missing after falling into the Kakatiya canal in Mendora village of the Balkonda mandal on Friday evening. They were identified as Pranav (19) and Venu Yadav (23).

According to the police, four friends from Gayatri Nagar in the district came to the Sriram Sagar Project to see the water level of the project and after some time, they had food near the Kakatiya canal.

After having food, Pranav, who went near the canal to wash his hands, slipped and fell in the canal. Venu, who knew swimming, jumped into the canal to save his friend but he too was missing.

Though Irrigation officials stopped releasing water into the canal, the police could not trace them till late in the night. The search operation resumed on Saturday and is still on.