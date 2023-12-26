Telangana’s achievements go unnoticed under newly elected Congress govt

While the efforts to tarnish the brand image of Telangana especially Hyderabad are on by projecting the State as a debt-ridden one and had no progress in the last 10 years, Telangana continues to win appreciation from not only the national, but also international organisations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:48 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Nearly two weeks since the Congress took reins of the State, Telangana made several notable achievements across various sectors. However, there seems to be no acknowledgement or appreciation from the newly elected government in the State.

As per the latest the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2023-24’, Telangana has emerged as a frontrunner in fiscal year 2022-23, boasting the highest Own Tax Revenue by any State, reaching an impressive 84.2 per cent of the total taxes collected. This underlines the State’s robust economic performance.

The same RBI report positioned Telangana among the bottom five states in terms of ‘Debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)’ which is widely practiced to calculate the debt burden on a government. The State is recognised as one of the least burdened by subsidies, reflecting prudent fiscal management.

In the Information Technology sector, Hyderabad emerged as a burgeoning hub for Global Capability Centres (GCC), surpassing major cities across the world, according to the latest NASSCOM’s India GCC Trends. This positions the city as a key player in the global tech landscape.

Further, Hyderabad has once again secured top honours in the Mercer’s Quality of Living 2023 rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive time that Hyderabad has been recognized as the best Indian city to live in, reflecting the city’s high standards of living.

While the efforts to tarnish the brand image of Telangana especially Hyderabad are on by projecting the State as a debt-ridden one and had no progress in the last 10 years, the State continues to win appreciation from not only the national, but also international organisations. How these achievements will be leveraged for the benefit of the people by the State government, is something one should watch out for.