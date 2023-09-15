Telangana’s determination, vision in going green impressive: Erik Solheim

The United States, Europe and India have launched green programmes to tackle these and so has Telangana, known for its green initiatives, said Erik Solheim, former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme

Hyderabad: There have been massive climate change effects like wild fires in Greece, Turkey and floods in India and in Libya too. The United States, Europe and India have launched green programmes to tackle these and so has Telangana, known for its green initiatives, said Erik Solheim, former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme in an exclusive interview with S. Sandeep Kumar.

Q: Haritha Haram and Green India Challenge

A: Telangana is the leading State in India in executing massive plantation drives and no other State has increased tree cover as much as Telangana did. Following suit, a few others like Madhya Pradesh are now taking up extensive plantation drives. Tamil Nadu is focusing on development of wet lands and national parks. There is enormous progress in Telangana, which inspires all Indian States to put in more efforts towards increasing green cover in a scientific manner with focus on people’s participation and survival of saplings.

Q: Telangana’s determination to go green

The Telangana government is determined to go green, develop urban parks and clean up lakes. Things are being executed in a planned and step by step manner. Hyderabad is now much greener and cleaner than it was in 15 years ago. I came here once in the 1990s. Hyderabad is now a completely different city. All this cannot be achieved in one day and has to be done with a vision and determination.

Q: Hyderabad as host of Formula E Race, winner of World Tree City and Green City Awards

Hyderabad is developing as an example for different endeavours. It is a green city, is high on tech and the most happening and fastest growing city in India. People want to live in cities where there are plenty of urban parks and job opportunities. The success of Hyderabad is very much linked to the fact that lakes are being cleaned and many urban parks have been developed.

Q: Telangana’s E-Mobility Valley

This is a good move. In five to 10 years, a majority of new cars or bikes sold in India will be electric. In Norway, close to 90 per cent of vehicles are electric and people, once they get used to driving electric cars, do not go back to conventional cars. Electric cars are reliable and ecofriendly. There is a critical issue before India. Does it want to import electric cars or manufacture them here so that jobs can be created and value addition takes place? India should focus on production for extending different benefits to the people and Telangana is on the right path.

Q: After Kaleshwaram, there is the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme now

This is core to green development. If there is no better water management, how can a green State be developed? All this needs to be done in a responsible manner.

Q: Buzz around Green Hydrogen initiatives

There is huge potential for India in the Green Hydrogen sector. In the next 10 years, Green Hydrogen will be big part of the energy solutions not just for electric vehicles but also for shipping, aviation and heavy trucks. India launched the Green Hydrogen mission and many States are coming forward to extend these services. For this, renewable energy infra needs to be ramped up to make hydrogen. Financial assistance has to be extended to projects. These two aspects have to be addressed.