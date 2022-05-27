Transformation of Mehdipatnam-Narsingi road wins praise from former UNEP chief

Hyderabad: The State government’s continuing efforts to increase the green cover in the city have won accolades from former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme and former Norway Environment Minister Erik Solheim.

On Friday, tweeting the pictures of greenery along the road at Mehdipatnam, Langer Houz, Tippu Khan Bridge, and Ramdev Guda – Narsingi, Solheim said: “The greening of Telangana! Transformation of 10 km Mehdipatnam-Narsingi Road with Plantation in Central Median & along margins. In just 2 years the road is now a visual treat with an enjoyable ride for commuters. Beautiful! (Sic).”

This is not the first time that Solheim has shared Telangana’s greenery initiatives on Twitter for a global audience.

In April, he praised the efforts of the State government to translocate 100-years-old neem trees to KCR Eco Park without causing harm to Mother Nature. Earlier, he also said Telangana was ‘a global front runner increasing its tree cover.’

