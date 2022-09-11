Telangana’s efforts to conserve forests winning accolades across India: Indrakaran

Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Photo: Facebook.

Hyderabad: The efforts to conserve forests in Telangana have been winning accolades from across the country and even union ministers and chief ministers and ministers of other states appreciate the conservation efforts, said Forest Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy.

Participating in the Forest Martyrs’ Remembrance Day at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Sunday, the Minister said the Uttar Pradesh forest minister Arun Kumar who was on a tour to the state had commended the Haritha Haram and efforts to save the forests.

Paying tributes to the foresters who laid their lives to protect forests and wildlife, Reddy said the sacrifices made by the personnel of forest department were invaluable. From the year 1984 till now, 21 forest officials in the state have lost their precious lives in protecting the forest wealth by working with courage and dedication, he said.

During the year 2021-2022, the forest authorities registered a total of 11,669 cases and imposed a fine of Rs.14.07 crore as part of forest protection, seized Rs. 7.31 crore worth of timber and confiscated 1,634 vehicles apart from registering 1,133 cases of forest land encroachment.

To strengthen the forest department, the Telangana government is filling up large scale employees and staff appointments from time to time, the Minister said adding the government has sanctioned the recruitment of 92 Forest Section Officers, 14 Forest Range Officers, 1393 Forest Beat Officers this year. Besides, 2173 vehicles were handed over to the forest officials and staff.

V Pratap Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation, A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary EFS& T, R.M.Dobriyal, PCCF (HoFF) and others were present on the occasion.

Forest Martyrs’ Remembrance Day

In the year 1730, about 292 years ago, 360 people of the Bishnoi tribe sacrificed their lives to protect the forests in the state of Rajasthan. To commemorate their sacrifices, every year on September 11 is marked as Forest Martyrs’ Remembrance Day across the country.