Telangana’s Griha Lakshmi Scheme To Benefit 10,000 Families In Mancherial | Telangana CM KCR

Nearly 10,000 homeless families are going to be benefited soon by the recently rolled-out Griha Lakshmi scheme, aimed at realising the dream of owning a house in Mancherial district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Watch: