Telangana’s gymnast Surabhi pockets gold at Khelo India Youth Games

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana gymnast P Surabhi Prasanna bagged top honours in the gymnastics Table Vault event at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

She scored 11.63 to clinch the gold. Riyaa Kelkar of Maharashtra and West Bengal’s Jinia settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student C H Keerthana won a silver medal in the 2000 M Steeplechase event.

She clocked 7.17.37 to emerge second best in the event. Delhi’s Sonam finished fastest to win the gold while Ekta Dey of Madhya Pradesh took home bronze.

With these two medals on Sunday, the State medal tally reached 12 which included three gold, three silver and six bronze medals. Telangana jumped three spots to move to 11th on the leaderboard.

Results: Gymnastics: 1 P Surabhi Prasanna (TS), 2 Riyaa Kelkar (MH), 3 Jinia (WB); Steeplechase: 1 Sonam (DEL), 2 CH keerthana (TS), 3 Ekta Dey (MP).