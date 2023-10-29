Telangana’s hiring spree realises Govt job dreams

Hyderabad: Job seekers never had it so good in Telangana. Helping several thousands of youngsters fulfill their dream of a government job, the State government has ensured jobs for a staggering 1.6 lakh aspirants till October 16 this year, after notifying 2,02,735 vacancies in two phases from June 2, 2014.

It did not stop with just notifying vacancies. Recruitment too began soon enough, with multiple recruitment agencies involved and the entire process still continuing. According to official statistics, from the day of formation of Telangana, the State had permitted 2,32,308 direct recruitment vacancies till October 16 with 1,61,572 of these in the first phase and 70,736 in the second phase. The selection process has been completed for 1,60,083, while selection was under process for 42,652 vacancies.

After the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), through which recruitment was permitted to 60,918 vacancies and through which selection to 35,250 vacancies were completed, it was the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) that was permitted the highest number of vacancies and the single agency after the TSPSC that completed the highest number of selections at 47,068 against permitted vacancies of 50,425.

The other recruitment agencies that were included in the mammoth exercise were the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC) and the University Common Board (UCB).

Other institutions, including multiple departments, were permitted 54,846 vacancies, to which selection process of 49,132 has been completed.

Department wise, Energy (Category – Secretariat Department) has completed the selection process for the maximum, at 52,324, while Home stood second with selection process completed for 46,850 vacancies.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (Selection process completed for 10,763), Secondary Education (9,143), Health, Medical and Family Welfare (8,132), Transport, Roads and Buildings (5,327) and Agriculture and Cooperation (5,303) were the other major recruiters.