BJP will implement ‘bulldozer’ law in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

If voted to power in Telangana, BJP will remove the four percent reservation being provided to the Muslim community in education and jobs, said Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday threatened to implement a ‘bulldozer’ law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh in the event of his party coming to power in the State. He also announced that the BJP, if voted to power in Telangana, would remove the four percent reservation being provided to the Muslim community in education and jobs.

Addressing party workers at the BJP State office, Kishan Reddy said the BJP would use the bulldozer policy against AIMIM party workers and leaders “indulging in anti-social activities and crimes”. “We will deal with Majlis criminals with iron hands,” he claimed.

Terming the reservation being provided to Muslims as unconstitutional, Kishan Reddy said reservation could not be provided on the basis of religion, and that his party would scrap the law if voted to power in the State.