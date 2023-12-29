Hyderabad: Family of brain dead man donates organs for Jeevandan initiative

After receiving consent from the relatives, including wife Mangadhula Andalu and two sons Anil and Sunil, of the brain dead victim, the surgeons retrieved five organs including kidney, liver and two corneas and allocated them to needy patients.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The family members of a 45-year-old mestri, Mangadhula Nagesh, a resident of Mangadhula Nagesh, who was declared as brain dead by doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased as part of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On December 25, Nagesh complained of giddiness and collapsed in his house at Yadadri. He was rushed to Kammineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where he was under ICU care for 48-hours. Despite intensive care, the health condition of the daily laborer did not improve and on December 27, the doctors declared Nagesh as brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions, his family gave consent to donate organs to Jeevandan authorities.