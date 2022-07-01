Telangana’s Lavanya in Indian U-20 volleyball team

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Chandhu Lavanya has been named in the Indian under-20 volleyball team that will compete in the upcoming Under-20 Asian Volleyball Championship in Kazakhstan from July 4.

The 17-years-old attacker was selected after the Indian camp at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar. She is pursuing her second year intermediate in CEC.

Meanwhile, TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose lauded the athlete for making it to the Indian team.