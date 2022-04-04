Telangana’s Maheshwari pockets bronze in National Federation Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

G Maheshwari with her coach N Ramesh.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s G Maheshwari won a bronze in the 3000M Steeplechase with the timing 10.47.30 sec in the 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship at the Ch Muhammed Koya Stadium, University of Calicut, Kerala on Monday.

Komal Chandra of Maharashtra won the event with a timing of 9.47.86 sec while Richa Bhadauriy of Uttar Pradesh took the silver with a timing of 10.14.53 sec.

Results: 1 Komal Chandra (MH) (9.47.86), 2 Richa Bhadauriy (UP), G Maheshwari (TS), 4 Susmita Tigga (Odisha), 5 Bhagya Shree LA (GUJ).

