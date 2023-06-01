Telangana’s Mid-Day meal gets more proteinaceous

A total of 25,26,907 students from Classes I to X in 28,606 schools are covered under the Mid-Day meal scheme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:50 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The Mid-Day meal served to students in the government and local body schools in the State will be more proteinaceous from the next academic year. The State government has revised the Mid-Day meal menu including more protein content.

‘Khichdi’ prepared with rice and dal, a source of protein among other ingredients, has been included in the menu, which will be served to students on every Monday. Unlike earlier, where dal was provided on alternate days, as per the revised menu, dal cooked in different varieties will be served to students daily in the meal. This apart, eggs, a rich source of protein, will be provided to students on alternate days.

Following the visit of the Joint Review Mission team and as per the suggestions of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the State government revised the Mid-Day meal menu. The School Education department on Thursday instructed all the mandal educational officers and head masters to implement the revised menu strictly from June 12. They were also directed to maintain food safety and hygiene.

A total of 25,26,907 students from Classes I to X in 28,606 schools are covered under the Mid-Day meal scheme. While the Central and State government share expenditure on the meal in 60:40 for Classes I to VIII, the State government solely bares budget for Class IX and X students besides for providing eggs to all students.

Revised Mid-Day meal menu

Day Food varieties

Monday: Khichdi, mixed vegetable curry and egg

Tuesday: Rice, Sambar and mixed vegetable curry

Wednesday: Rice, green leafy vegetable dal, mixed vegetable curry, egg

Thursday: Vegetable biryani and mixed vegetable curry

Friday: Rice, Sambar, mixed vegetable curry and egg

Saturday: Rice, green leafy vegetable dal and mixed vegetable curry