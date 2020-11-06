Telangana’s new secretariat complex to be ready in a year

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s new integrated secretariat complex will be ready within a year. The entire project will be divided into six projects to be monitored by six working teams in order to complete the work as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy revealed this at a review meeting on the construction work of the new secretariat on Thursday with department officers and representatives of the executing agency Shapoorji Pallonji.

“The entire project must be completed in 12 months. The complex will be divided into six projects and each project will have a working team. We must depute 12 Junior Engineers, 3 Divisional Engineers, 1 Executive Engineer and one Superintending Engineer from the department,” the Minister said.

Besides, there will be three JEs, two DEs and one EE also from the department to look after electrical and mechanical works. The executing agency will also have to appoint 12 field engineers, 6 project engineers and 1 project manager from their side. “Similarly, the architect has to appoint six supervising teams at the project site,” he said.

The Minister directed that the SE from the department, architect and the executing agency must come up with a month-wise workflow chart such as Programme Evaluation Review Technique (PERT) chart. He said the target must be for eleven months. Prashanth Reddy also directed the officers concerned to ensure that world class technology is used for ‘expansion joint’ work and said he will personally visit the site every week and review the progress.

“The secretariat must reflect the vision of the Chief Minister so that the entire country is in awe of the structure that will reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana,” he said. R&B Engineer in Chief Ganapathi Reddy, SE Satyanarayana, EE Shashidhar, vaastu specialist Sudhakar Teja were also present at the meeting.

