Telangana’s NSDP grows at 28.52 per cent, highest in country

As per the RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States for 2022-23, Telangana recorded a per capita NSDP at 28.52 per cent at constant prices during five years period of 2017-18 and 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the claims of naysayers and attempts to paint a poor picture of the State’s fiscal strength, Telangana is repeatedly proving to be a frontrunner when it comes to growth and development. The State, which held top spot in terms of per capita income and per capita NSDP at current prices, has been ranked at the top once again in growth of per capita NSDP with 28.52 per cent at constant prices as well.

As per the RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States for 2022-23, Telangana recorded a per capita NSDP (Net State Domestic Product) at 28.52 per cent at constant prices during five years period of 2017-18 and 2022-23. All three top spots were occupied by the Southern States, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka trailing behind Telangana, with a growth in per capita NSDP of 25.33 per cent and 25.32 per cent respectively, during the five-year period.

Earlier, Telangana secured first rank in terms of per capita NSDP and also per capita income for the year 2022-23 among the major States. As per the data furnished by the union Finance Ministry and also the Ministry of Programme Implementation in the Parliament, Telangana’s per capita NSDP at current prices stood at Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23 followed by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.

During the five year period between 2017-18 and 2022-23, Telangana’s per capita NSDP has witnessed a rapid growth of 72 per cent from Rs 1,79,358 in 2017-18 to Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23 at current prices. Compared to the per capita NSDP (current prices) of Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15, the growth would be a staggering 151 per cent.

Incidentally, the per capita income of Telangana also witnessed a sharp rise from Rs 1.72 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 3.12 lakh in 2022-23 resulting in an 81 per cent increase.

Further, Telangana’s economy is growing much faster than the all-India average. At constant prices, the State’s growth of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Prices) was 7.8 per cent in 2022-23. At current prices, the growth rate of GSDP was 16.3 per cent. With a growth rate of 7.8 per cent, the State’s GSDP was Rs 7.26 lakh crore at constant prices in 2022-23, contributing about 4.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Citing the RBI handbook, BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao posted on X on Thursday appreciating that Telangana had topped the growth rate of per capita NSDP. “Telangana’s explosive growth over the last 5–10 years, numbers speak for themselves”, he said, thanking former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who made this transformation possible.