Telangana’s Rashmikaa enters main draw of ITF Women‘s Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty advanced into the main draw at the ITF World Tennis Tour $40k Women‘s Tennis Tournament held at the Arera Club Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The Hyderabad girl defeated Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1 in the final qualifying round. Earlier in the first qualifying round she thrashed Lakshmi Gowda 6-0, 6-3.

Results: Round-II: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1; Round-I: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Lakshmi Gowda 6-0, 6-3.