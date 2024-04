Telangana’s Rishita, Abhaya enter quarterfinals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Rishita Basireddy and Abhaya Vemuri continued their fine run of form to enter the quarterfinal stage of the FNCC All India Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal matches, Rishita blanked Riya Sachdeva of New Delhi 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided encounter. Abhaya recorded a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Statemate Laxmi Siri Dandu to advance into the last-eight stage of the competition.

Results: Pre-Quarters: Sonal Paygonda Patil (1) (MH) bt Aakruti Sonkusare (MH) 6-2, 6-4; Pooja Ingale (MH) bt N Harshini (KA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Rishita Basireddy (TS) bt Riya Sachdeva (DL) 6-0, 6-0; Akanksha Nitture (6) bt Aditi Rawat (HR) 6-0, 6-2; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (4)(TN) bt Sama Chevika Reddy (TS) 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Laxmi Siri Dandu (TS) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Kashish Bhatia (7) (DL) bt Vidhi Jani (GJ) 6-2, 6-4; Anjali Rathi (2) (HR) bt Kundali Majgaine (UK) 6-3, 6-3.