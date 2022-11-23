Telangana’s Ritesh clinches silver in Commonwealth Chess Championship

The sixth standard student of the Jubilee Hills Public School, Hyderabad scored 6.5 points from nine rounds to emerge second best.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana‘s chess player Ritesh Maddukuri clinched silver in the Under-10 category of the Commonwealth Chess Championship held in Waskaduwa, Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The youngster defeated Aarav Sarbalia, who bagged bronze in the final round. Ritesh won six games and drew one game in the tournament.

He is proving his mettle at the State level and national tournaments.

Pic: Ritesh receiving the silver medal from Sri Lanka Prime Minister.