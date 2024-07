Telangana’s Sahaja wins W15 SoCal Pro Series in Los Angeles

This was Sahaja’s fourth singles international title and first in the USA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:55 PM

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli emerged champion of the singles event of the W15 SoCal Pro Series in Los Angeles on Monday.

In the final, the State player defeated Zhu Amy of the USA 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). This was Sahaja’s fourth singles international title and first in the USA.

Results: Final: Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt Zhu Amy (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).