Telangana’s Sai Karteek pair marches to semis in World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures

Sai Karteek Reddy and Manish Sureshkumar defeated Ishaque Iqbal and Faisal Qumar 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to march into the last four stage of the competition

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar reached semifinals in the men’s doubles category of the World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, the pair defeated Ishaque Iqbal and Faisal Qumar 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to march into the last four stage of the competition.

Results: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy & Manish Sureshkumar bt Ishaque Iqbal & Faisal Qumar 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

