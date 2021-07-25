Telangana’s Samhitha bags Asian u-7 girls chess title

Although she lost in the sixth round against Phillipines Gaye Thale Ventura, Samhitha bounced strongly in seventh round.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: Young P Samhitha from Telangana State bagged the Asian Schools Under-7 girls’ title at Online Chess Championship.

Although she lost in the sixth round against Phillipines Gaye Thale Ventura, Samhitha bounced strongly in seventh round. Playing her favourite Scandinavian with Black pieces she beat Kyrgyzstan’s Zarylykova Akmarzhana to secure full points. She continued her winning track and defeated Mongolian girl Misheel Myagmar with Black pieces in the eighth round.

Samhitha had the measure of Hematian Mahdizadeh Salama in the ninth and final round to clinch the title.<

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter ./p>