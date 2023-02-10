Telangana’s sand policy the best: KTR

KT Rama Rao said that impressed with Telangana's sand policy, a few States, including Andhra Pradesh, were examining the policy and adopting the same

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:41 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that impressed with Telangana’s sand policy, a few States, including Andhra Pradesh, were examining the policy and adopting the same.

To ensure the availability of sand to the people, the State government was arranging it in required quantities at the district level.

The measures taken up by the government were aiding in increasing revenue to the State exchequer, he said in reply to a question by BRS MLA Balka Suman in the Assembly on Thursday.

In the united Andhra Pradesh during the Congress rule, the revenue generated through the sale of sand from 2004 to 2014 was about Rs 39 crore, which works out to nearly Rs 4 crore a year.

Under the BRS government, an average revenue of Rs 800 crore was being generated a year through the sale of sand, the Minister said.