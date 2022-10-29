TRS lodges complaint with ECI over Rajgopal Reddy sending Rs 5.22 crore into accounts in Munugode

Published: Updated On - 09:31 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) has on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, pointing out with evidence that the BJP’s candidate in Munugode, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, through his family-owned Sushee Infra transferred Rs 5.22 crore to different bank accounts in Munugode constituency.

In the complaint submitted by TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar, the TRS said it had clear information on transfer of money to local residents, companies and firms in Munugode by Rajgopal Reddy from the accounts of his family-owned company, for spending during the by-poll to purchase votes. The party has also furnished records, including the names of the individuals and companies, bank account details and dates on which the money was transferred to 23 bank accounts, all in the Munugode constituency.

The recipients, the TRS said, were different kinds of traders and individuals, who had no business connections with Rajgopal Reddy’s company and were all residents of the constituency.

“The transfer of funds is not only illegal and is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” the TRS said, asking for the accounts to be seized, and the money frozen immediately.

The money, the ruling party contended, was to purchase votes and influence the voters illegally, adding that the manner in which money was transferred to these accounts for spending in elections by the BJP candidate was a shame on the democratic process and a challenge to the Election Commission as well.

Also asking action to block the amounts sent from the candidate’s company account to local traders before the cash was liquidated and further distributed to voters, the TRS also pointed out that Sushee Infra and Mining Limited company was the company to which a coal mininig contract worth Rs.18,000 crore was awarded, after which Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.