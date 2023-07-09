Telugu cancer specialist now a CEO of Global Forum for Cancer Surgeons

Senior cancer surgeon and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Hyderabad-based Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (BIACH&RC), Dr Chandrakanth Are, has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Forum of Cancer Surgeons (GFCS).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Dr Chandrakanth, who did is MBBS from Osmania Medical (OMC) in Hyderabad and completed residency in General Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, is at present Associate Dean for Graduate Medical for College of Medicine, Surgical Director, University of Nebraska Medical Centre.

“It’s a matter of pride for all of us, as it is not easy for an India and a Telugu doctor to reach such high levels. Dr Chandra Are’s contribution to Surgical Oncology in India and Indian Association of Surgical Oncology (AISCO) is huge, apart from being an active member of the Scientific Advisory Board for BIACHRI,” a press release said.